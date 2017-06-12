Monday, June 12, 2017

Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

Loni is a 5 month old female Yellow Lab/Black Mouth Cur cross.  She is a very social, gentle and relaxed pup with a darling personality.  This little lady will make a great family pet and she will be ready to go in a week.  If you are interested, don't wait!  Call us today: 850-670-8417

Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and 
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our 
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you 
can spare would be greatly appreciated.

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County 
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.  You may logon to 
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable 
pets.



