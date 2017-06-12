Monday, June 12, 2017
Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Welcomes New General Surgeon, Dr. Stacy Harbin
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (June 7, 2017) – Dr. Stacy Harbin has joined Sacred Heart Medical Group’s team of surgeons and will be based at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf in Port St. Joe, FL. Dr. Harbin specializes in general surgery and has been practicing in the surgical field for more than 30 years. He graduated with honors with his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Georgia Southern College in Statesboro, Ga. He received his medical degree from Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Ga., and completed his residency training in general surgery through the Medical Center of Central Georgia, where he was chief resident from 1984-85. He is fellowship trained in advanced pancreatobiliary endoscopy at the Medical University of Louisville in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Harbin has special medical training in laparoscopy and endoscopy, including advanced hepatopancreatic endoscopic procedures. He is board certified and a member of the American Board of Surgery. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the Florida Medical Association, and past president of the Kentucky chapter of the American College of Surgeons.
Dr. Harbin comes to Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf with qualifications in general surgery and expertise related to surgical conditions of the alimentary tract; abdomen; breast, skin and soft tissue; endocrine system, surgical critical care, surgical oncology, as well as trauma and burns.
Dr. Harbin has been married to his wife Kaye for 40 years, has four married children and eight grandchildren. He enjoys gardening, fishing, and giving the grandkids rides on his boat, “Knot On Call.” He looks forward to being active in his church and the community life of Port St. Joe.
Dr. Harbin is accepting new patients and most major insurances. His office is located at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Medical Office Building, 3871 East Highway 98 in Port St. Joe. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (850) 229-5833.
