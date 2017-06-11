For Immediate Release
June 1, 2017
Donna Green, (850) 330-1661
Speed Limit Changed on U.S. 98 in Wakulla County
Chipley, FL – Based on the results of a recent speed study, the Florida Department of Transportation will decrease the speed limit on U.S. 98 (Coastal Highway) east and west of Spring Creek Highway (County Road 365)in Crawfordville. On Tuesday, June 13, speed limits will decrease from 60 MPH to 55 MPH and from 55 MPH to 45 MPH. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the new speed limit when traveling.
All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
