Franklin County moves forward on restrooms at local fishing piers

Fishermen using the fishing piers in Eastpoint and on St. George Island will have public restroom facilities in the future.
Franklin County Commissioners last week approved the variance needed to install sewage holding tanks at both fishing piers.
That will allow the construction of public restrooms at both sites – and that's good news because the two piers are widely used.
The county will have to contract with a private company to empty the tanks on a regular basis.
The restroom projects are being funded by BP funds that were allocated after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
http://live.oysterradio.com/