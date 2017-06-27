Franklin County Commission expands DW Wilson Sports Complex for soccer field and basketball court

Franklin County commissioners last week agreed to rezone about 6 acres in Apalachicola that will allow the county to expand the DW Wilson Sports Complex off Bluff Road.
The board agreed to rezone the property from single family home industry to recreation.
The property is just south of the existing sports complex.
The expansion will allow the county to add a soccer field and basketball court to the sports complex.
Earlier this year Franklin County received a consent order that will allow the county to clear the property without going through the potentially lengthy permit process.
Franklin County has also been awarded a 50 thousand dollar grant through the Florida Recreation Assistance Program to help pay for the soccer field and basketball court.
The grant won’t cover the full cost of the project so the county will likely apply for more money this Fall.
