Franklin County's crime rate plummeted in 2016

Franklin County’s major crime rate dropped nearly 40 percent last year according to the state’s annual crime report released this week by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The report includes crimes like murder, rape and aggravated assaults reported by city and county law enforcement from January through December, 2016.
State data shows that there were 164 major criminal offenses in Franklin County last year, down from 270 in 2015.
There were no murders in Franklin County last year; there were 2 in 2015.
The number of forcible rapes fell from 6 to 1.
The number of burglaries fell by half from 72 to 37, and the number of larcenies also fell substantially from 166 to 83.
There were also no robberies last year.
The one crime statistic that increased was motor vehicle thefts which more than doubled from 7 to 16.
Local law enforcement was able to solve about 59 percent of the crimes last year, up from only 22 percent the year before.
Gulf County also saw a drop in crime numbers last year.
The crime rate in Gulf County fell by about 16 percent.
There were 269 major crimes reported in Gulf County last year down from 320 the year before.
Wakulla County's major crime rate also fell last year by about 8 percent.
If you would like to see the full 2016 uniform crime report for yourself, just follow the link we’ve set up on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/cms/FSAC/UCR-Reports.aspx
http://live.oysterradio.com/