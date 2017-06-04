FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 2, 2017
Governor Scott Signs “Triumph Gulf Coast” Legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott signed HB 7077 and HB 7079 which immediately makes $300 million available to benefit communities in the Panhandle and help ensure their continued economic growth. These bills make changes to the administration of the money recovered from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill through Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. and creates the Triumph Gulf Coast Trust Fund within the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
Governor Scott said, “I’m proud to sign this legislation today which immediately makes $300 million available to benefit communities in the Panhandle and help ensure their continued economic growth. In 2010, our beautiful beaches were devastated by the impacts of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. While the surrounding communities have worked hard to recover, this funding will allow them to make critical local investments and continue our efforts to market the state. I’d like to thank the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the Northwest Florida legislators for their hard work on this legislation.”
Senator George Gainer said, “I want to thank Governor Scott for signing this good bill for North Florida. The Panhandle will now get the money they deserve for the damage that was done by the Deepwater Horizon spill seven years ago. This bill will make a significant impact in the counties damaged by this disaster and will make sure the funds are distributed equitably and transparently.”
Representative Brad Drake said, “I want to thank Governor Scott for signing this legislation today. Northwest Florida is now getting the help that we have needed since the 2010 BP oil spill. Tourism is so important to economic growth and strength in the Panhandle, and this legislation will help create more opportunities for our families.”
Senator Bill Montford said, “I am grateful to the Legislature for their incredible work on these bills and to Governor Scott for signing them into law today. Communities throughout Northwest Florida will now have a valuable resource to help regrow the economy after the hardship of the BP oil spill seven years ago. I look forward to seeing the continued growth made possible by this funding.”
Representative Jay Trumbull said, “Thank you Governor Scott for signing this important piece of legislation today. The hardworking residents of the Panhandle will finally get what they deserve for the damage done by the devastating Deepwater Horizon spill seven years ago. These funds will help our businesses continue to grow and attract visitors from around the world to our beautiful coast.”
Senator Doug Broxson said, “I’d like to thank Governor Scott for signing this legislation today. The Panhandle can now recover from the BP oil spill. We can now further our efforts to rebuild the economy and bring more tourists to Florida and communities will be able to create special projects to enhance their economic opportunities for growth in their region.”
