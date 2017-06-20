July Events & Activities Along Florida's Forgotten Coast

|
Summer Vacation Specials!
APALACHICOLA
The Best Western Apalach Inn
in Apalachicola is offering guests that stay 2 nights a 20% discount on the 3rd night.
The Apalachicola River Inn
overlooks the Apalachicola River and features two onsite restaurants with local fresh seafood fare. Guests enjoy a welcome drink in the Spoonbill Lounge and a cooked to order breakfast. The Inn is currently offering a $30 reduction off weekend rates Sunday
-Thursday
holidays excluded.
The iconic Gibson Inn
features a 10% military and AARP discount. The hotel is the host of the area’s popular Murder Mystery Weekends. Approximately two weeks prior to the event guests are mailed the theme of the "murder" and they can "dress the part" or not, it's all up to you! The fall 2017 event dates are Sept. 22-24
, Oct. 27-29
and Dec. 1-3
.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
Stay 6 consecutive nights at St. George Island's beachfront Buccaneer Inn
and get the 7th one free! The Buccaneer also offers a 15% discount for seniors over 55 and/or military.
Collins Vacation Rentals
features specials that include individual guest house discounts as part of their Fun in the Sun rental specials, AARP discounts, early booking discounts, book 4 nights and get the fifth free, military specials, repeat renter discounts and senior citizen discounts.
Ficklen & Company
offers Repeat Guest discounts plus you can take 5% off your 7 night stay when you book the same home. This discount is valid on weekly rentals only, not monthly or three night reservations. This offer applies to select properties and is for new reservations only.
Book now to reserve a fall vacation special with Still Waters
, a large gulf view beach rental beach house on St. George Island with great gulf views and numerous resort-style amenities. During October through December rent six days and receive the 7th night free.
The St. George Inn
features midweek walk-in specials. Arrive Sunday
or Monday
, stay 3 nights, the fourth night is FREE. The St. George Inn also offers special rates for weddings and corporate retreats (blocks of five rooms or more).
CARRABELLE
Many of the Sandy Beach Properties offer a mid-week special available Monday – Wednesday. Book Monday and Tuesday and get Wednesday free.
Receive a Great Deal when you Stay & Play at the St. James Bay Villas and Condos. The Stay & Play packages include accommodations at the Residences Condominiums, plus unlimited rounds of golf on our perfectly manicured 18-hole championship course.
The Moorings of Carrabelle offers a Complimentary boat slip with every room for boats under 25' with no shore power. The Moorings also offers AAA member discounts, AARP Member Discounts, AMAC Member Discounts and Military Discounts.
Independence Day Festivities
From Alligator Point to Apalachicola, almost every community along the coast is planning Independence Day festivities.Apalachicola
In Apalachicola, the Apalachicola Main Street group presents Apalachicola’s Independence Eve Celebration
on Monday, July 3
featuring an all-American cook-out in the park, parade, ice cream social, veterans’ tribute, music and fireworks. Leading up to the fireworks display, there will be live music, a parade, great food, and beverages starting at 5 p.m.
at Riverfront Park. This year’s featured entertainment will be the Johnny & The Loveseats.
St. George Island
On St. George Island, everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4th celebration.
Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Grill about dark-thirty.
SGI SizzlerAugust 5
The 20th Annual and FINAL St. George Island Sizzler 5K Race & One Mile Fun Run
will be held Saturday, August 5, 2017
- The St. George Island Sizzler 5K Race & One Mile Fun Run is an annual event sponsored by the Tate's Hell Track Club. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. 2017 will be our 20th and FINAL year. After the race, enjoy a Post Race Party with fresh seafood & beverages at St. George Lighthouse Park with live music. On-site registration & packet pickup begins at 4:00pm
at St. George Lighthouse Park. The One Mile Fun Run begins at 6:30pm
and the 5K Race begins at 7:00pm
. Post Race Party and awards at St. George Lighthouse Park at 7:30pm
. Discounts for military personnel and school cross country teams.
Unique Squirrels in eastern Franklin County
Want to see a really unusual animal? Check out the white squirrels along the Ochlockonee River and elsewhere in eastern Franklin County. According to squirrel-ologists (who knew..) the white squirrels in our area are mostly a genetic mutation of the common grey squirrel. And no, they're not albinos because their eyes are dark, not red. The white squirrels and their equally unusual cousins, the large fox squirrel, are frequently spotted mostly at the eastern end of the county and beyond in neighboring Wakulla County. Try looking for them at the Bald Point State Park on Alligator Point or along the Ochlockonee River.
Red Snapper Season Extended
As of June 16, anglers can take advantage of more red snapper fishing opportunities. The additional 39-day season for recreational red snapper fishing in Gulf federal waters also includes changes to the state season. The 39-day season is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Friday, June 16, through Monday, Sept. 4
. Also included are Monday
and Tuesday, July 3 and 4
, and Monday, Sept. 4
. Access the most current fishing license and fishing regulations here.
Fishing Tourneys
Full Moon Climb
The St. George Lighthouse will host a full moon climb July 9
from 8:30-10 pm
. Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15 for the general public and $10 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
Panhandle Players
Panhandle Players presents Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
at the historic Chapman Auditorium, Hwy 98 and 14th Street, Apalachicola, June 30 and July 1, 7:30 pm
, July 2, 3:00 pm
, and July 5 and 6
, 7:30 pm
. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at panhandleplayers.com
or at the door one hour before curtain.