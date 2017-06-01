June 2017 Wrack Line Newsletter

|
FSA Events:
June 1: Breakfast with the Birds - Migration with Adam Dinuovo of Audubon Florida. Rookery Bay NERR at 9am. RSVP here.
June 7: Children's Shorebird Nesting Program. Nease Beachfront Park at 10am. RSVP here.
June 17: Shorebirds of Florida's West Coast. Moccasin Lake Environmental Education Center at 10:30am. RSVP here.
Reminders:
June 10 - 16 is the next count window for the Breeding Bird Protocol.
Beach stewards are needed at important beach nesting sites this summer. Check out the map of local stewardship opportunities and contact us to get involved!