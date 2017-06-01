Volunteers needed for free CERT training

If you would like the training you need to help in the community after a disaster, free CERT classes are being offered in Franklin county this month.
C. E. R. T, stands for Community Emergency Response Team.
It is a training program that prepares you to help yourself, your family, and your neighbors in event of disasters like hurricanes or Tornadoes or even if you are the first person at the scene of an accident.
CERT training also includes basic search and rescue and basic triage to help emergency responders.
If you are interested in taking part call the Franklin County Emergency Management Office at 653-8977 and talk to Tress Dameron.
If there is enough interest, the CERT training will be held on June the 12 and 13th from 9 to 4 each day at the Emergency Management Center at the Apalachicola airport.
The number again is 653-8977.
