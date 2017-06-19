Local unemployment fell slightly in May

Local unemployment fell slightly between April and May.
Franklin County unemployment fell from 3.6 percent in April to 3.5 percent last month.
171 people were looking for work in Franklin County, down from 174 people the month before.
The workforce also increased by 60 people.
9 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County's in April including one of Franklin County's neighbors.
Gulf County's unemployment was 3.5 percent last month, Wakulla County's was 3.3 percent.
Liberty County also saw a drop in unemployment in May from 4.5 percent to 4.2 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/