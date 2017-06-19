Recreational fishing for amberjack in Gulf of Mexico federal waters closes Tuesday

Recreational fishing for greater amberjack in Gulf of Mexico federal waters will close next Tuesday.
The closure begins at 12:01 AM on June the 20th.
Generally recreational fishermen are allowed to catch about 1.2 million pounds of amberjack each year.
The latest report for greater amberjack landings indicates 98 percent of the greater amberjack quota has been harvested.
The closure is necessary to protect the greater amberjack fishery which is considered overfished which means the population is too low.
During the closure, the recreational harvest or possession of greater amberjack is prohibited in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The fishery will remain closed until January the 1st, 2018.
