Pal Rivers will serve as Grand Marshall in Apalachicola's Red White and Blue Parade

Pal Rivers has been named Grand Marshall of this year's Red White and Blue Parade in Apalachicola.
The parade will be held on July the 3rd starting at 6 PM as part of Apalachicola's Independence Celebration.
For the 13th annual parade, the community will honor Lt. Commander Pal “Muddy” Rivers will as the Parade Grand Marshall for his service, not just to our country, but to our local community as well.
Rivers served in World War II as a Navy pilot to search and remove enemy submarines and later in the Korean War as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Naval Intelligence.
He was also Astronaut Neil Armstrong’s first flight instructor at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.
After returning to Apalachicola, he received his teaching degree from FSU and taught at Apalachicola High School for 22 years.
He also served as Franklin County Clerk of Court for another 9 years.
Lt. Commander Rivers is celebrating his 93rd birthday this year.
If you want to watch the parade, the procession will travel down Avenue D, go under the bridge at Battery Park and proceed down Water Street to Riverfront Park for the Ice Cream Social at 7pm and the fireworks to follow at dusk.
