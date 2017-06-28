Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce Holiday Weekend Schedule of Events

Thursday, June 29th
Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve
Turtle Talks
2-3pm
Join the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve for weekly Turtle Talk presentations to learn about the behavior and biology of these endangered species as well as what you can do to help make their nesting season successful. The presentations are free, family friendly and will be given each Wednesday throughout the summer
Taylor's Building Supply
Grand Re-Opening / Ribbon Cutting / Business After Hours
Taylor's Build Supply at 268 Hwy 98 in Eastpoint is hosting our second Business After Hours this month with a Grand Re-opening and Ribbon Cutting. Which kicks off a kicks off a full weekend of specials and sales at Taylors Building Supply. Come out and see the newly remodeled store and expanded inventory.
Bowery Station
Thursday, June 29 - Our first start to provide new talent to our Apalachicola fans this week begins with the debut of Pope Paul and the Illegals from 6-8:30pm! Talk about making Thursdays the New Fridays, From Santa Ana, CA Pope Paul and the Illegals exemplify Americana,Rockabilly, Swing, Psychobilly, Honky-tonk , Blues, Country, Folk, Bluegrass, Western Swing and Rock and Roll. Pope Paul brings his own swingin' style of rockabilly to the scene and writes all his own original music but the music is brought to life by The Illegals in the studio and out on the stage! Bowery Station is proud that these cats have chosen BS as a stop on their cross country tour!
Doc Myer's Island Sports Bar & Pub
Stephen Esteban and the lovely Mary Huffman better know on stage as "Radiance " will be teaming up for some amazing vocal arrangements.... together making beautiful music . Show starts at 7pm-10pm so come on out and join us .
Tamara's Tapas Bar
Jenny's Jam
Jenny Odom and Rachel Hillman
7pm-10pm