Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce Holiday Weekend Schedule of Events

Holiday Weekend Schedule of Events
Thursday, June 29th

Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve
Turtle Talks
2-3pm 
Join the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve for weekly Turtle Talk presentations to learn about the behavior and biology of these endangered species as well as what you can do to help make their nesting season successful. The presentations are free, family friendly and will be given each Wednesday throughout the summer
 
Taylor's Building Supply
Grand Re-Opening / Ribbon Cutting / Business After Hours
  
Taylor's Build Supply at 268 Hwy 98 in Eastpoint is hosting our second Business After  Hours this month with a Grand Re-opening and Ribbon Cutting. Which kicks off a kicks off a full weekend of specials and sales at Taylors Building Supply. Come out and see the newly remodeled store and expanded inventory.
 
Bowery Station
  
Thursday, June 29 - Our first start to provide new talent to our Apalachicola fans this week begins with the debut of Pope Paul and the Illegals from 6-8:30pm!  Talk about making Thursdays the New Fridays, From Santa Ana, CA Pope Paul and the Illegals exemplify Americana,Rockabilly, Swing, Psychobilly, Honky-tonk , Blues, Country, Folk, Bluegrass, Western Swing and Rock and Roll.  Pope Paul brings his own swingin' style of rockabilly to the scene and writes all his own original music but the music is brought to life by The Illegals in the studio and out on the stage!  Bowery Station is proud that these cats have chosen BS as a stop on their cross country tour!
 
Doc Myer's Island Sports Bar & Pub
 Stephen Esteban and the lovely Mary Huffman better know on stage as "Radiance " will be teaming up for some amazing vocal arrangements.... together making beautiful music . Show starts at 7pm-10pm so come on out and join us .
 
Tamara's Tapas Bar
Jenny's Jam
Jenny Odom and Rachel Hillman
7pm-10pm
 
 
Friday June, 30th
 
 Doc Myers' Island Sport Bar & Pub
Ribbon Cutting
  
At 12:30pm we will be welcoming St. George Islands new business Doc Myer's Island Sports Bar & Pub with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Doc's is located at 36 West Pine Ave on St. George Island. Everyone is invited to attend.

Taylor's Building Supply
Join them for the community celebration and help them celebrate the 49th anniversary of their local family owned business.

Pendelton's Raw Bar at "The Station"
Ribbon Cutting
 
Come help us celebrate Apalachicola's newest business at 53 Market Street with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5:30pm

Harry A's
Mae West Band at Harry A's 9:00pm - 2:00am

Tamara's Tapas Bar
  
Join us for music by Flying Fish and Joey and Jennye Staling this Friday evening. Doors open at 4:00pm and we we'll be open until 1:00am, with food available until midnight. Come by early to take advantage of our happy hour specials. From 4-7 house wine and well liquor are only $3, and select appetizers are available for only $4!

 Flying Fish @ 4:30
Joey and Jennye Staling. @8:00
 
Paddy's Raw Bar
"Six Strings South" take the stage at 8pm

Bowery Station
Friday, June 30 - Josh Watson brings his solo acoustic show out from 3-5pm with great vocals and rhythmic guitar as he covers well known tunes from the 90s through today. Then, we welcome back the fun loving Common Taters and the Turn-ups for a Friday night of laid back musical love from 7-10pm. Out of Tally with a show of some easy flowing covers and great originals, we always look forward to the Taters and Turn-ups.

 


Panhandle Players presents Neil Simon's
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

Panhandle Players presents Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at the historic Chapman Auditorium, Hwy 98 and 14th Street, Apalachicola, June 30th. BAREFOOT IN THE PARK is a roaring explosive romantic comedy, delivering a timeless look at a newlywed couple who are personality opposites as they struggle through the initial stages of married life in a postage stamp-sized New York City apartment. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at panhandleplayers.com or at the door one hour before curtain.

Saturday, July 1st

Taylor's Building Supply
 

  Join them for the community celebration and help them celebrate the 49th anniversary of their local family owned business.

Tamara's Tapas Bar
 
Join us for some live music provided by Frank Jones Band and Flying Fish! We will be open from 4:00pm-1:00am, with food available until midnight! Get your boogie shoes on friends...it's going to be a good one!

Flying Fish @ 4:30

Frank Jones Band @ 8:00

Paddy's Raw Bar
 Dave Dale 3-7pm  and John Sutton Band 8pm

Fireworks in Carrabelle
Enjoy a fireworks display over the Carrabelle River at "dark-thirty" on Saturday, July 1st.
 
Bowery Station
Saturday, July 1 - Michael Lewis comes back solo for a relaxed afternoon show from 3-5pm. Then, folks and fans, some more fresh music comes to the BS stage as the Bill Pandolfi Trio makes their debut for a Saturday evening to be remember from 6:30-9:30pm. Bill, an integral part of Ten Pound Pancake, changes strides with his trio for what will surely be a high turn-out show.

Live Communications Inc./WOCY Cross Country
Logan Hall Concert
 

               Saturday July 1st 2017 from 8pm to 11pm stop by the dock at 13 Mile Seafood Market located at 227 Water Street in Apalachicola, where Live Communications Inc./WOCY Cross Country will be bringing Franklin County a real Saturday night treat, with a live FREE concert featuring Logan Hall one of the today's rising Country Artist on CMT. Road to Fame contest Logan is continuing the rich tradition of those great musicians who came out of the mountains of Eastern Kentucky. One of Logan's current hit singles is titled "Holler" which has recently been released nationally to Country radio and is getting tremendous Airtime. This Saturday July the 1st from 8pm to 11pm located by the docks at 13 Mile Seafood Market located at 227 Water Street, Apalachicola, FL. Make sure your phones are charged up so you can call some friends to come and experience one of the greatest concerts put on in Franklin County, see you Saturday.

Panhandle Players presents Neil Simon's
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

Panhandle Players presents Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at the historic Chapman Auditorium, Hwy 98 and 14th Street, Apalachicola, July 1st. BAREFOOT IN THE PARK is a roaring explosive romantic comedy, delivering a timeless look at a newlywed couple who are personality opposites as they struggle through the initial stages of married life in a postage stamp-sized New York City apartment. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at panhandleplayers.com or at the door one hour before curtain.



Sunday, July 2nd
 
Panhandle Players presents Neil Simon's
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
Panhandle Players presents Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at the historic Chapman Auditorium, Hwy 98 and 14th Street, Apalachicola, July 2nd 3:00pm. BAREFOOT IN THE PARK is a roaring explosive romantic comedy, delivering a timeless look at a newlywed couple who are personality opposites as they struggle through the initial stages of married life in a postage stamp-sized New York City apartment. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at panhandleplayers.com or at the door one hour before curtain.

 
Paddy's Raw Bar
John Sutton Band 8:00pm

Bowery Station
Sunday, July 2 - FIRST SUNDAY ALERT!!! That's right folks and fans, pots and pans, as the months roll on every first Sunday we are pleased to develop this great event. It currently starts with Gill Autrey playing some classical tunes from 2-2:30. Gill accompanies his performance with background on the selections he plays for en educational session that leads into SLIM FATZ from 2:30-4:30 with his unique style of blues and oldies. Then, another serving of fresh live music is dished up with the debut of Moonshine Mojo from 5-8:30pm. Moonshine Mojo is an enthusiastic band that provides a deeply diverse variety of music guaranteed to entertain and deliver a memorable experience for any generation. From Americana to rock and everything in between, Moonshine makes everything better!

Harry A's
Johnny Hayes and The Love Seats 9:00pm - 2:00am
Tamara's Tapas Bar
Brian Bowen 5pm-8pm
Monday, July 3rd

Apalachicola Independence Eve Celebration
July 3, 2017 will mark our sixth annual celebration of an event that has grown and gotten better year after year. The community will come together for a fantastic event that culminates in a stunning fireworks display over the Apalachicola River. Enjoy great food, beverages, a parade, free ice cream, veteran's tribute, and more. This event is the winner of the 2015 Florida Main Street Honor Award for Outstanding Special Event. We hope you'll celebrate with us on July 3!
Fireworks Begin at 9:00pm

Paddy's Raw Bar
 Rebecca Turk afternoon then John Sutton 8pm

Tamara's Tapas Bar
Allie Cats 5pm-8pm

Tuesday, July 4th

St. George Island July 4th Celebration 

 4th of July parade
 The annual 4th of July parade on St. George Island will start at 10:00 am in front of The Beach Pit on Pine Ave. The route will proceed east down Pine Ave passing Paddy's Raw Bar and turning right on 3rd St. E and right again on E Gulf Beach drive to complete the route!

 July 4th Fireworks  
On St. George Island, everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4th celebration. Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Grill about dark-thirty. 
Wednesday, July 5th
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon
Noon
Caroline's River Dining
123 Water St.
Apalachicola
  


