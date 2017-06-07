Remember to get your Apalachicola Bay Oyster Harvesting license before the end of the month

If you haven’t yet purchased your Apalachicola Bay Oyster Harvesting License – you need to do it before the end of the month.
You have to have the license to commercially harvest oysters from the
Apalachicola Bay System beginning July 1st.
The licenses cost of 100 dollars for Florida residents and 500 dollars for non-residents.
The licenses are for sale Monday through Friday at the Shellfish Center in Apalachicola
The Shellfish center is at 260 Dr. Frederick S. Humpheries Street near the Scipio Creek boat basin.
And remember all oyster harvesters have to watch a 20 minute educational seminar before they can purchase the Apalachicola Bay Oyster Harvesters license.
The course is being offered at the Shellfish Center in Apalachicola daily at 3 PM.
The course will also be offered at the Eastpoint fire house June 14th through the 16th at 3 PM each day.
http://live.oysterradio.com/