Residents in Wakulla County will soon be able to get bear resistant garbage cans at a reduced price.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has awarded Wakulla County with almost 20 thousand dollars in funding to help reduce human-bear conflicts.
The funds will provide 120 bear-resistant trash cans at a reduced cost for residents.
The residents will be responsible for paying $25 per can – generally the cans cost 72 dollars a year.
Since there are a limited number of cans, the cans will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning June 30th at 8:00a.m. at the Public Works Department.
If you live in an area frequented by bears and wish to obtain a bear-resistant can, please go by the Public Works Department at 340 Trice Lane in Crawfordville to sign up and pay the $25 fee.
