Sanders files to run for Franklin County judge

The election for that office wil be held next year.
Current County Judge, Van Russell, will be retiring.
Sanders has practiced law in Franklin County since 1988 and is a partner in Sanders and Duncan P.A.
She has a general practice with emphasis in real estate, general litigation, and criminal law.
She also represents the Franklin County School Board and represents clients in state and federal court.
Before attending law school, Sanders taught at Carrabelle High School as Media Specialist.
While in private practice in Apalachicola, she served on the Judicial Nominating Committee recommending appointments for federal judges and United States Marshals in Florida.
For three years, she served on the Florida Bar’s Grievance Committee and was Chair of the committee in 2014.
She has been a member of the St. George Island Civic Club since the early 1980s and served two terms as president.
