Statement from Gulf Correctional Institution

Early Wednesday morning, there was a major disturbance involving several inmates housed in multiple dorms at Gulf Correctional Institution Annex. Due to the quick and effective response of institutional staff and special response teams, the situation has been resolved. One inmate and six staff members were injured during the disturbance. Injured individuals are receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The facility remains on lockdown. The Department is placing involved inmates in confinement pending disciplinary review.
