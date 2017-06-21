Wounded Veterans Invited to Register for Free Lobstering, Scalloping, Kayaking Trips

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam invites Florida’s wounded veterans to register for upcoming Outdoor Operation Freedom events, including a lobstering trip out of Fort Lauderdale, a scalloping trip out of Steinhatchee and a kayaking trip on the Chipola River. Space is limited, so eligible veterans must visit OperationOutdoorFreedom.com to register for the free trips. Since Operation Outdoor Freedom was launched in 2011, more than 3,000 wounded veterans have participated in more than 400 hunting, fishing, boating and other recreational events at no cost.
“Operation Outdoor Freedom is a special way of connecting the natural resources and beauty our state is blessed with to the men and women of our armed services who have courageously sacrificed for our nation,” said Commissioner Adam H. Putnam. “It’s the least we can do for those who have done so much for us.”
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, organizes and hosts Operation Outdoor Freedom events where participants can fish, hunt, boat and more. Outdoor excursions are held regularly on state forests and private lands throughout Florida and are funded through private donations.
Participants will be drawn at random prior to the event and will be notified by email.
Visit OperationOutdoorFreedom.com for more information about how Operation Outdoor Freedom is working to honor Florida’s wounded veterans and how you can get involved.
