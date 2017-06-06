Wakulla County Library hosting a genealogy lab every Thursday this summer

The Wakulla County Public Library is having a genealogy lab this summer every Thursday beginning at 5:00 PM. Carolyn Harvey and others from the Wakulla County Historical Society will be there to assist with genealogy research through Ancestry.com, Fold3, etc. There are 12 computers available in the lab or you may bring your own laptop. Whether you are a beginner in genealogy or you just need some additional help with your research, please come and take advantage of this opportunity.
If you plan to attend, please call the Library at 926-7415 and let them know you will be there, or you can drop by and let them know. You may attend as many Thursday evenings as you need to during the summer. The hours the lab will be open are 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
