Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf offering PreventT2 lifestyle change program

Sacred Heart hospital on the Gulf in Port St. Joe is starting a program to help people with lifestyle changes to keep them from getting type-2 diabetes.
People with prediabetes have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a 15 to 30 percent chance of developing type 2 diabetes within 5 years.
One in three American adults has prediabetes.
The PreventT2 lifestyle change program will be guided by a trained lifestyle coach, and participants will learn the skills they need to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.
PreventT2 groups meet for one full year — weekly for the first 16 weeks, then once or twice a month for the next 8 months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes.
The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes.
The local program will meet at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf in Port St. Joe beginning on July 10, and is FREE to qualifying participants.
To be eligible you need to be at least 18 years old, be overweight and have no previous diagnosis of type 1 or type 2 diabetes.
To learn more about the program and find out if you qualify, call John Griggs at (850) 229-5620.
