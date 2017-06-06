NWFWMD to hold workshop in Apalachicola to discuss SWIM plan

The Northwest Florida Water Management District will host a public workshop in Apalachicola on Wednesday to discuss updating the Surface Water Improvement and Management plan for the Apalachicola River and Bay.
The SWIM program has been in effect since the late 1980's.
The program develops plans for at-risk water bodies, and directs the work needed to restore damaged ecosystems, to prevent pollution from stormwater runoff and other sources, and to educate the public.
SWIM plans are also used to help make land-buying decisions, and by local governments to help make land-use management decisions.
Wednesday's meeting will feature presentations about current challenges, proposed plan objectives, and project options.
The public will also have an opportunity to submit comments and recommendations that will be used in the development of the plan.
If you would like to attend, the workshop will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 2 at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park.
