Apalachicola teen killed in one vehicle accident in Gulf County

An Apalachicola teenager was killed in a single vehicle accident in Gulf County on Wednesday night.
19 year old Falette Leown Davis was killed at about 11:30 Wednesday night after she drove off the highway and hit a tree.
The Highway patrol said Davis was eastbound on Highway 98 and was just west of Higgins Road when her 2007 Suzuki Forenza drove onto the south shoulder of the road and went into a spin.
The vehicle hit one tree and then another before coming to rest.
Davis was not wearing her seat belt.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
http://live.oysterradio.com/