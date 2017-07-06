Coast Guard suspends search for missing Alabama teenager

19 year old Henry Wise went underwater after 7 PM Tuesday night after a boat collided with the jet ski that was carrying him and a friend near the Highland Marina Port St. Joe.
Both people on the jet ski were wearing life jackets but Wise's life jacket was cut off by the boat propeller.
The friend was rescued and taken to a hospital in Panama City.
Wise was never located.
The Coast Guard searched approximately 7 square nautical miles for approximately nine hours on Wednesday.
Search crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Gulf county and Bay County Sheriff’s office and the Wewahitchka Search and Rescue also took part in the search.
http://live.oysterradio.com/