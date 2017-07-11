Boating while drunk is an expensive proposition

Boating while drunk can be an expensive crime as one local boater is about to find out.
FWC officers last week arrested a boater on the Apalachicola River for boating under the influence.
According to the FWC report, officers were on water patrol on the Apalachicola River when a vessel running with no navigation lights headed towards the officers.
The officers had to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.
When they stopped the vessel, they detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverages.
There were also beer cans all over the deck of the vessel including one in the operator’s hand.
The operator was being difficult and could not stand up on the deck; he also failed the field sobriety tasks and was arrested for operating a vessel while impaired.
He was taken to the Franklin County Jail where he refused to submit a breath test and sign any documents.
Boating under the influence is a serious offense in Florida.
For a first conviction, punishment for a BUI conviction may be a fine of up to $500 and a prison sentence of up to 6 months.
A second conviction can carry a fine of up to $1000 and a 9 month prison sentence and possibly the loss of your boat.
Additional punishment can include substance abuse courses, monthly probation reporting, and community service.
