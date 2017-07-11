Franklin County Commission signs Emergency Management Grants

County commissioners have signed the state and federal grants that help fund our local emergency management office.
The County commission on Monday approved the State Base Grant which will provide nearly 106 thousand dollars to the EOC.
The board also approved a Federal Grant of just over 53 thousand dollars to help fund the Emergency Management Office which becomes Franklin County’s central response and information command during emergencies including hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.
