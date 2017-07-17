Catch the Big One this Summer! Mexico Beach July newsletter.

|Mexico Beach is the perfect place to say "I Do"! For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit www.mexicobeach.com.
This past month was a busy time for weddings on our beautiful beaches. Below are some of the lovely couples who came to our beaches to get married and celebrate their love for one another.
|DARRYL & ANN
|Darryl and Ann came to our shores from central Florida for their wedding. As a special touch, everyone boarded boats and traveled to where they tied the knot. Congratulations, Darryl and Ann!
|TIMOTHY & MITZI
|Timothy and Mitzi joined us from Chatom, Alabama. They had a beautiful afternoon wedding on the beach. Congratulations, Timothy and Mitzi!
|RONNIE & RAE
|Ronnie and Rae love the beach, so they knew this was where they wanted to say their vows. It was a gorgeous sunset wedding and the weather was perfect. Congratulations, Ronnie and Rae!
|JOE & KATHERINE
|Joe and Katherine came over from Panama City Beach, Florida, to celebrate their wedding. For their ceremony, they chose our pier, which provided a beautiful vista and backdrop. Congratulations, Joe and Katherine!
|STEPHEN & SOPHIE
|Stephen and Sophie came from the Hoosier State of Indiana to exchange their vows. Their pristine beach wedding was perfect and they were surrounded by loved ones, which topped off the day. Congratulations, Stephen and Sophie!
|
|Mexico Beach 17th Annual Photography Contest
|Now to July 31
|There is still time to enter our 17th annual photography contest. Photographs may be submitted from now until July 31. Mexico Beach is a beautiful place and there are lots of tremendous locations to photograph. All pictures must be taken within the Mexico Beach City limits, and a complete list of categories and rules can be found here. The winning photographs will be displayed in the Mexico Beach Welcome Center after judging.
|
|
|Bay Scallop Season
|July 25 – September 10
|Grab your snorkel, mask, fins, and a mesh bag and go scalloping! Take the family and have fun snorkeling and looking for the blue “eyes” that surround the outer edge of the scallop’s shell. When you spot a scallop, it’s really exciting! Just reach down and scoop it up. You can scallop for fun and return your catch to repopulate the area, or keep your catch for a delicious dinner. The recreational bay scallop season includes all waters in St. Joseph Bay and those west of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.
|
|
|Mexico Beach Offshore Classic
|July 28 – 29
|The 13th Annual Mexico Beach Offshore Classic is set for July 28–29! This two-day tournament will give out cash prizes. Anglers have the opportunity to catch the big one in three divisions: King Mackerel, Dolphin, and Wahoo. The Captain’s Party will kick off this event on Thursday, July 27. Fishing starts bright and early on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. Weigh-ins for both days will take place at the Mexico Beach Marina between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Registration is now open.
|
|
|21st Annual MBARA Kingfish Tournament
|August 26
|Come participate or cheer on the participants at the 21st Annual MBARA Kingfish Tournament, a charitable event that raises funds to build artificial reefs. Kicking off the event is the Captain’s Party on Friday, August 25, 5–9 p.m. (CDT) at Veteran’s Memorial Park in St. Joe Beach. Then it’s time to drop the lines bright and early Saturday. Weigh-in starts at 1p.m. at the Mexico Beach Marina. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy watching the big one come in. Register today!
|
|
|A friendly reminder: Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|This month we’ve decided to feature a shrimp pasta diavolo. It will take you back to Italy—or at least make you feel like you’re there.
|SHRIMP PASTA DIAVOLO
INGREDIENTS
|8 ounces linguine
12 ounces fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges
3 cloves minced garlic
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
½ cup torn fresh basil
2 cups fresh baby spinach
½ cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese
|DIRECTIONS
|Cook linguine according to package directions; drain, return to pan, and set aside.
Rinse shrimp and pat dry with paper towels.
In a large saucepan, cook onion, garlic, and crushed red pepper in hot oil until tender.
Stir in tomatoes and tomato sauce; bring to boil. Add shrimp, reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, three minutes or until shrimp are opaque.
Add shrimp mixture to pasta.
Stir in basil and spinach.
Top with Parmesan; serve hot and enjoy!
|The MBARA has published another great cookbook (3rd edition) and it’s now available to you! With 280 recipes, there are some great meals you can prepare and enjoy. If you would like a copy, you can visit www.MBARA.org for more information.
|LADY DEFINITIONS
We know that sometimes men and women have trouble communicating, so we have some definitions that men might find helpful and women might find humorous.
ARGUMENT: A discussion that occurs when you're right, and continues until he realizes it.
BLOND JOKES: Jokes short enough for men to understand.
CANTALOUPE: Get married in a church.
DIET SODA: A drink you buy at a convenience store to go with a half-pound bag of peanut M&Ms.
DIAMOND: Something you think should be on your finger but he can only see in a baseball park.
ETERNITY: The last two minutes of a football game.
EXERCISE: Walking up and down a mall, occasionally resting to make a purchase.
HAIR DRESSER: A magician who creates a hairstyle you can never duplicate.
HARDWARE STORE: Similar to a black hole in space: once he goes in, he isn’t coming out any time soon.
PARK: Before children, a verb meaning “to go somewhere and neck.” After children, a noun meaning “a place with a swing set and slide.”
WATERPROOF MASCARA: Mascara that comes off if you cry, shower, or swim, but not when you try to remove it.
|
