Florida Council on Crime and Delinquency is holding a raffle for a yorkshire pig to raise money for a scholarship program for local students

The Florida Council on Crime and Delinquency is holding a raffle for a yorkshire pig to raise money to create a 500 dollar scholarship program for local students.
The Florida Council on Crime and Delinquency is a non-profit group that promotes high professional standards for criminal justice agencies and criminal justice personnel.
The group hopes to earn enough money to be able to give the 2017-2018 class a $500 scholarship and possibly 2 if they raise enough money.
Raffle tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00
To purchase tickets, text Teri Shiver at 323-0094 or call her at work at 697-1407.
The drawing will be done on August 25th and you must be able to pick up your live pig by September the 1st.
The pig weighs between 100 and 150 pounds.
http://live.oysterradio.com/