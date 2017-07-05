Coast Guard, other agencies search for person in the water off Port St. Joe

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Port St. Joe, Florida,Wednesday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. from Gulf County Sheriff’s Office of a jet skier who went into the water and didn’t resurface after a collision between a jet ski and a boat.
Missing is 19-year-old Henrey Alexander Wise VI, described as a white male approximately 170 pounds wearing blue swim trunks.
Involved in the search are:
- A Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Panama City
- Three marine units from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- A helicopter crew from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- A helicopter crew from Bay County Sheriff’s Office
- Members from Gulf County Sheriff’s Office
Anyone with information about the missing person is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector Mobile at(251) 441-6211.
