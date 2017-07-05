Join the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve for a class on seagrass on Friday, July 21st

Cool off this summer and learn about the role seagrass plays in protecting our bays. Friday, July 21st, from11:00am-3:00pm (eastern), the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a class devoted to the vibrant seagrass ecosystem. We will start at the St Joseph Buffer Preserves for an overview then head out on a guided snorkeling trip of the crystal clear seagrass beds in St. Joseph Bay. This adult-level class covers the basics of life in a seagrass bed, as well as the intricate ties between organisms and importance of conservation and protection efforts in our area. The Seagrass Class is $25 per person and ticket purchase is required before coming to class. Visit www.anerrseagrass.eventbrite.com to register. Participants must be able to swim and are responsible for bringing their own snorkeling gear, water bottle, and towel. For more information, call (850) 670-7743 or email Emily.A.Jackson@dep.state.fl.us.
