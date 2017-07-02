Commerce Department Announces
2017 Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Appointments
The Secretary of Commerce recently announced the appointment of three members to the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council. The Council looks forward to welcoming the following appointees on August 11, 2017.
Mr. Phillip Dyskow of Florida will join the Council for his first term. He served as the former President of Yamaha Marine Group and has over 40 years of experience in the marine industry. He has served as a member of the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee which advises the Secretary of Commerce on living marine resource matters. Mr. Dyskow has amassed numerous awards for his services to the saltwater fishing and conservation community.
Dr. Bob Shipp of Alabama will re-join the Council for his 19th year of service and 7th appointment. He previously has served as the Council chairman and as a member of the Council's Scientific and Statistical Committees. As the Chair Emeritus of the Department of Marine Science at the University of South Alabama, member of the Research board of the Gulf of Mexico Alliance, former member of the Alabama Conservation Advisory Board, MARFIN Board member, and member of the Board of Governors of the American Ichthyologist and Herpetologists, Dr. Shipp has made numerous contributions to the scientific understanding of red snapper and other species managed by the Council.
Dr. Greg Stunz of Texas is re-appointed for his second term on the Council. He currently serves as the Chair of the Council's Data Collection Committee. As the endowed chair for Fisheries and Ocean Health and Executive Director of the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation at the Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi Harte Research Institute for the Gulf of Mexico Studies. Dr. Stunz has studied marine fisheries for 20 years and authored over 40 scientific papers addressing fishery issues in the Gulf of Mexico. He is also a member of the Gulf Estuarine Research Society, the Coastal Conservation Association, the Coastal Resources Advisory Committee for Texas Parks and Wildlife, and American Fisheries Society.