Sunday, July 2, 2017
Commissioner Adam Putnam Again Lowers Fees for Concealed Weapon License Applications and Renewals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam announced today that the fee to apply for or renew a concealed weapon license will be reduced by $5 as of Saturday, July 1. Commissioner Putnam worked with the Florida Legislature to save Florida consumers $5 on application fees, down from $60 to $55, and renewal fees, down from $50 to $45. Active law enforcement officers, correctional officers and correctional probation officers can now obtain a new license for $55 and renew their licenses for $45.
“I’m a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and am dedicated to making our concealed weapon license application and renewal process as convenient as possible,” said Commissioner Adam H. Putnam. “By reducing the concealed weapon license fee yet again, we can put the savings back in the pockets of Floridians.”
This is the third time Commissioner Adam H. Putnam has lowered concealed weapon license fees within the last five years, which has saved individuals a total of $20 when applying for or renewing a Florida concealed weapon license. Concealed weapon licenses are valid for seven years.
First-time applicants are required to provide fingerprints to the department to complete a background check. Initial licenses typically cost $97, which includes the fingerprint processing fee. Tax collectors are authorized to charge a convenience fee when applying for or renewing licenses at a local tax collector’s office of $22 and $12, respectively.
In 2014, Commissioner Putnam helped develop a first-of-its-kind partnership that authorized tax collectors’ offices to take fingerprints, photographs and accept applications on behalf of the department. Applications are still processed by the department. Within the last year, the department has received nearly 450,000 concealed weapon applications, of which 120,000 have been received via tax collectors’ offices.
Additionally, in July 2015, Commissioner Putnam announced that the department is expediting concealed weapon license applications for all active military members and veterans. To date, nearly 81,000 active military members and veterans have received expedited concealed weapon licenses.
License holders can apply for or renew a concealed weapons license via mail, at 44 Tax Collectors' Offices across the state or at one of the department’s eight regional offices in the following locations: Doral, Fort Walton, Jacksonville, North Port, Orlando, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach. Licenses can also be renewed online.
Visit FreshFromFlorida.com to learn how to apply for or renew a Florida concealed weapon license.
http://live.oysterradio.com/