Estuarine Research Reserve open to the public on the 4th of July

The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature center will be open to the public on the 4th of July.
The Nature Center is at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
It will be open from 9 till 4.
Make sure to check out the Reserve which includes an aquarium as well as displays about the bay, river and our maritime history.
The Nature Center also has nearly 1/3 of a mile of newly built raised wooden boardwalks that traverse the Reserve’s 28 acres.
The boardwalks take you through a coastal hammock shaded by live oak and magnolia trees and a slash pines forest that opens up in to a freshwater marsh.
You can often see ospreys, eagles, box turtles, skinks and even an occasional black bear.
The boardwalk ends overlooking the Apalachicola Bay where you can use a powerful scenic telescope to see across the bay and watch oystermen at work.
People who walk the trail will also see a series of twelve quotes along the trail from noted authors such as Ralph Waldo Emerson.
