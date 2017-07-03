Law abolishing Carrabelle Port and Airport Authority took effect July 1st

The Carrabelle Port and Airport Authority officially ceased to exist on July the 1st
A law officially abolishing the authority and transferring all of its assets and liabilities to the City of Carrabelle was signed by the governor in June and took effect on July 1st.
The Authority was created in 1986 to oversee development at the Carrabelle airport and and once played a major role in the development of Timber Island.
But the authority has been inactive for 16 years.
The City of requested that the Port Authority be dissolved because its not really needed anymore and reactivating it would be expensive for the city.
http://live.oysterradio.com/