Florida Highway Patrol wants you to "Arrive Alive"

The Florida Highway patrol is joining forces this week with law enforcement agencies across the southeast in an effort to reduce traffic crashes on Florida's roadways.
The week-long “Arrive Alive” initiative began Monday and includes agencies across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee to reduce serious bodily injury and fatal crashes.
The multi-state, multi–jurisdictional initiative will raise awareness of traffic safety issues and create increased enforcement of traffic violations, helping to ensure motorists Arrive Alive.
Motorists are reminded to obey all speed limits, buckle up, and never text and drive.
Texting is one of the most dangerous distractions because it requires manual, visual and cognitive ability- the same abilities that are needed to drive safely.
http://live.oysterradio.com/