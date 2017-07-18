Wakulla Correctional Officer stabbed by inmate

FDC Assault Advisory | July 15, 2017
This is a report of assault advisories that occurred during the specified timeframe. An assault advisory is issued by the Department of Corrections whenever a correctional officer or probation officer is attacked in the line of duty.
WAKULLA, Fla. – On July 15, an inmate assaulted a correctional officer at Wakulla Annex.
Inmate Maurice Dorcent (W30114) assaulted the officer at approximately 6:05 a.m. ET. Inmate Dorcent stabbed the officer in the back. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.
Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries. Inmate Dorcent will receive a disciplinary report for this assault.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also conducting a criminal investigation and charges are pending against the inmate.
http://live.oysterradio.com/