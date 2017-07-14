Florida to open limited triggerfish season this fall

Fishermen in Florida will get a chance to target grey triggerfish this fall.
The
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it would allow
for a limited fishing season later this year, the dates of the season
are still being decided.
Gray
triggerfish have been off-limits to recreational fishermen in the
Gulf of Mexico all year because the
2016 federal gray triggerfish quota was exceeded by more than 200
percent.
Gray
triggerfish are considered overfished, and when the federal quota is
exceeded, federal rules require the overage be deducted from the next
year's quota.
The
FWC also approved some changes to the triggerfish fishery that will
likely take effect next year.
Those
changes include lowering the recreational bag limit from 2 fish to 1
fish per person, and increasing the recreational size limit from 14
to 15 inches fork length.
There
will also be a recreational closure in January and February in
addition to the current June through July spawning closure.
http://live.oysterradio.com/