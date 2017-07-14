Friday, July 14, 2017

Florida to open limited triggerfish season this fall

 Fishermen in Florida will get a chance to target grey triggerfish this fall.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it would allow for a limited fishing season later this year, the dates of the season are still being decided.
Gray triggerfish have been off-limits to recreational fishermen in the Gulf of Mexico all year because the 2016 federal gray triggerfish quota was exceeded by more than 200 percent.
Gray triggerfish are considered overfished, and when the federal quota is exceeded, federal rules require the overage be deducted from the next year's quota.
The FWC also approved some changes to the triggerfish fishery that will likely take effect next year.
Those changes include lowering the recreational bag limit from 2 fish to 1 fish per person, and increasing the recreational size limit from 14 to 15 inches fork length.

There will also be a recreational closure in January and February in addition to the current June through July spawning closure.

