Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

LUIGI is a 9 month old Weinador and could not be cuter. He and his brother Mario were left in our drop pen and their unique physical appearance and playful demeanor won our hearts immediately.
He has a Labrador head on a Dachshund body which makes for quite a conversation piece. He and his brother are here at the shelter waiting for someone to appreciate their one of a kind good looks and adopt them.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
