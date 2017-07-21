Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

MARCO is a 1-2 yr old Catahoula Leopard Dog. With his beautiful red merle coloring, he makes for a uniquely handsome and interesting looking dog. He is social, happy and well mannered. Marco is heartworm negative and neutered so this fine pup is ready for his furever home!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
