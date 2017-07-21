Friday, July 21, 2017

FWC to hold speckled trout workshop in Lanark Village

 The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for public input on spotted seatrout management.
The FWC is hosting spotted seatrout public workshops throughout the state in late July and early August.
The workshops will allow FWC to expain the current status of speckled trout and to get public input on the management of the fishery.
The closest workshop to our area will be in Lanark Village next Tuesday, July the 25th.
The workshop will be held from 6 till 8 PM at the American Legion Post at 2316 Oak Street.
If you cannot attend an in-person meeting, you can submit comments online by visiting MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments. 






