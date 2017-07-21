FWC to hold speckled trout workshop in Lanark Village

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for public input on spotted seatrout management.
The
FWC is hosting spotted seatrout public workshops throughout the state
in late July and early August.
The
workshops will allow FWC to expain the current status of speckled
trout and to get public input on the management of the fishery.
The
closest workshop to our area will be in Lanark Village next Tuesday,
July the 25th.
The
workshop will be held from 6 till 8 PM at the American Legion Post at
2316 Oak Street.
If
you cannot attend an in-person meeting, you can submit
comments online by
visiting MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
