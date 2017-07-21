Raetique Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Saturday, July 22nd at 11:00am
117 Market St. Apalachicola
Everyone is RAEving about the fabulous carrier of premier women's apparel and accessories RAETIQUE! A chic and trendy, yet exclusive boutique. At Raetique you will find the perfect outfit for any occasion that will give you an extraordinary look and set you apart from others. We are a creative team of stylist who will provide you high quality, but affordable choices for a unique style and look. Wearing our selections will bring you guaranteed satisfaction and compliments. Also, get your "Raedazzled bling Apalachicola t-shirts" exclusively at Raetique!