Two injured in Gulf County motorcycle accident

A husband and wife from Panama City were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Port St. Joe Saturday after rear ending a truck.
66 year old Douglas Thomas Marshall and 65 year old Gay Tanna Marshall were hurt after riding into the rear of a Ford E-350 driven by 35 year old Matthew Alan McPeak also of Panama city.
The accident happended at about 1:45 Saturday afternoon.
The Highway Patrol said the Marshalls were heading east on Highway 98 on their 2013 Spyder Motorcycle and were just west of Coronado Street when they failed to notice the truck in front of them had slowed for traffic.
They slammed into the back of the truck; Mister Marshall was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the rear window of the truck.
The Marshalls were taken to Bay Medical Center for treatment, the driver of the truck was not injured.
http://live.oysterradio.com/