Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

CARSON is a sweet, goofy 2 yr old Yellow Lab. He is social and gentle and all things Lab. He is heartworm negative and will be neutered soon. This good looking guy will make a great pet for most any family. 850-670-8417
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
