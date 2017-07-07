Red Tide found in background concentrations at West Pass in Franklin County

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
The Florida red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was observed at background concentrations in one sample collected from Franklin County (Northwest Florida) and one sample collected from Brevard County (East Coast).
Additional samples collected throughout Florida over the past week did not contain K. brevis.
Forecasts for Southwest Florida by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tidespredict minimal northern movement of surface waters, and net movement of subsurface waters, from Pinellas to Lee counties over the next three days.
This information, including maps and reports with additional details, is also available on the FWRI Red Tide website. The website also provides links to additional information related to the topic of Florida red tide including satellite imagery, experimental red tide forecasts, shellfish harvesting areas, the FWC Fish Kill Hotline, the Florida Poison Information Center (to report human health effects related to exposure to red tide), and other wildlife related hotlines.
To learn more about various organisms that have been known to cause algal blooms in Florida waters, see the FWRI Red Tide Flickr page. Archived status maps can also be found on Flickr.
The FWRI HAB group in conjunction with Mote Marine Laboratory now have a facebook page. Please like our page and learn interesting facts concerning red tide and other harmful algal blooms in Florida.
