Franklin County signs agreement for new Eastpoint sidewalk

Franklin County Commissioners this month approved an agreement to allow for a sidewalk in Eastpoint from Island Drive to Hickory Dip Road.
The board approved a Local Program Agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation that will allow the 400 thousand dollar project to proceed.
The project will include a sidewalk from Island Drive, along South Bayshore Drive to Highway 98.
The path will continue from Highway 98 to Hickory Dip Road and connect to an already existing sidewalk there.
The Florida Department of Transportation has the project scheduled to begin in 2018.
The state also plans to build a bike path along Island Drive in Eastpoint in 2018 from the St. George Island Bridge to Highway 98 at a cost of 765 thousand dollars.
