Port St. Joe police has free gun safety kits for city residents

If you're a gun owner in Port St. Joe the Port St. Joe Police Department has a gift for you.
The police department is giving gun owners free firearm safety kits, no questions asked.
The Port St. Joe Police Department joined Project ChildSafe two years ago and they were shipped 1,000 firearm safety kits.
They have given a few away but they still have plenty left.
The goal of Project ChildSafe is to keep children safe in homes that have firearms.
Port St. Joe police officers have the gun locks in their patrol cars or you can go to the Port St. Joe Police Department to pick one up.
