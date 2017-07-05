It is now less expensive to apply for a concealed weapon license in Florida.
As of July the 1st, the fee to apply for or renew a concealed weapon license is reduced by $5.
It now costs 55 dollars for Florida residents to apply for a new license and 45 dollars to renew.
This is the third time Florida has lowered concealed weapon license fees within the last five years, which has saved individuals a total of $20 when applying for or renewing a Florida concealed weapon license.
Concealed weapon licenses are valid for seven years.
License holders can apply for or renew a concealed weapons license via mail, at 44 Tax Collectors' Offices across the state or at one of eight regional offices in the state.
Licenses can also be renewed online.
You can learn more about applying for or renewing a Florida Concealed weapons license on-line at FreshFromFlorida.com.
