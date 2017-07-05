Wakulla County still has 69 bear-proof garbage cans available at reduced price

Residents in Wakulla County can now get bear resistant garbage cans at a reduced price.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently awarded Wakulla County with almost 20 thousand dollars in funding to help reduce human-bear conflicts.
The funds are providing 120 bear-resistant trash cans at a reduced cost for residents – there are still 69 cans still available.
The residents will be responsible for paying one-time $25 per can – generally the cans cost 72 dollars a year.
If you live in an area frequented by bears and wish to obtain a bear-resistant can, please go by the Public Works Department at 340 Trice Lane in Crawfordville to sign up and pay the $25 fee.
The bear-resistant cans will be delivered in August.
If you have questions, please contact Nannette Watts at 745-6509.
