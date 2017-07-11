Lecture: Future Storminess: Hurricanes & Tornadoes in a Warmer World

It's official. As of June 1st, hurricane season is upon us, and it lasts till November. While the peak season occurs from mid-August to late October, predicting storms involves a considerable amount of uncertainty. In fact, this year, forecasts suggest that there may be as many as 17 named storms. While we do know what climate factors make some seasons more active than others, we don't have a perfect view of this.
What storms will be like in the future is an important question, especially for those living in coastal communities. Scientists have yet to work out all the answers, but in this talk, you can expect to learn about some important clues. According to our speaker, Dr. Jim Elsner, hurricanes are getting stronger, driven by the increasing ocean warmth; and tornadoes are arriving in bigger and more powerful bunches.
Join us for this free lecture and learn about "Future Storminess".