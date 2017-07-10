Local students invited to compete in the Congressional App Challenge

Local students are being invited to participate in the third annual Congressional App Challenge – a programming competition for students in high school and younger.
Students, individually or in teams, are tasked with creating, coding, and implementing a new and innovative computer application.
Applications can be on any platform and include mobile apps, web apps, study tools, games, and journal apps.
Winners will be given congressional recognition for their achievement and their apps will be featured on a display in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on the official House of Representatives website, and on the Congressional App Challenge website.
The purpose of the competition is to increase interest in science and technology.
By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by many as a million programmers by 2020.
The period for official submissions to the Congressional App Challenge will run from July 26th through November 1st.
You can get more information about the Congressional App Challenge on-line at
http://live.oysterradio.com/